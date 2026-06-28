Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,398 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,732 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 499,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $37,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 148,104 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 461,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 216,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

AKAM opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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