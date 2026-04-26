Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 168,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,827 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,636 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed second dedicated JAXA (Japan) launch, reinforcing government customer momentum and recurring-launch credibility. Read More.

Completed second dedicated JAXA (Japan) launch, reinforcing government customer momentum and recurring-launch credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Launched a next-generation High-Performance Star Tracker (ST-HP) aimed at higher-accuracy navigation in harsher radiation environments — expands space-systems product revenue potential and differentiates tech stack. Read More.

Launched a next-generation High-Performance Star Tracker (ST-HP) aimed at higher-accuracy navigation in harsher radiation environments — expands space-systems product revenue potential and differentiates tech stack. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry supply tightness (Blue Origin New Glenn grounding) and Rocket Lab’s growing backlog (~$1.85B referenced in coverage) support pricing power and utilization upside for launches. Read More.

Industry supply tightness (Blue Origin New Glenn grounding) and Rocket Lab’s growing backlog (~$1.85B referenced in coverage) support pricing power and utilization upside for launches. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces compare RKLB to peers and flag potential upside from a SpaceX IPO (increased interest in launch/satellite suppliers), but these are largely thematic and speculative. Read More.

Analyst and media pieces compare RKLB to peers and flag potential upside from a SpaceX IPO (increased interest in launch/satellite suppliers), but these are largely thematic and speculative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and comparisons (vs. Redwire, SpaceX valuation pieces) keep RKLB in investor focus ahead of upcoming earnings; these drive attention but not immediate fundamentals change. Read More.

Coverage and comparisons (vs. Redwire, SpaceX valuation pieces) keep RKLB in investor focus ahead of upcoming earnings; these drive attention but not immediate fundamentals change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~26.6% in April to ~31.5M shares (≈6.3% of shares short; ~1.4 days to cover). That rise increases potential volatility and suggests some investors are betting on near-term downside or profit-taking. (Short-interest data April 15)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -215.35 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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