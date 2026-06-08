Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Position Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,237,525.72. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $446.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.83 and a 200-day moving average of $404.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.44 and a 12-month high of $468.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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