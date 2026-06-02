Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,549 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $615,596,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $156,017,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,525.72. The trade was a 16.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,591.76. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,717. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $457.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.44 and a 1 year high of $463.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

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