Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,880 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $33,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total value of $484,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $671,925. This trade represents a 41.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,375 shares of company stock worth $20,828,717. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $399.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $240.13 and a one year high of $438.72. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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