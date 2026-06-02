Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,525.72. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $5,066,717 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $457.12 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $410.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $463.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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