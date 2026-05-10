Rogers Corporation $ROG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235,697 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 69,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.43% of Rogers worth $204,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,295,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,888,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,373,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $112,805.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,543.65. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $106,189.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,767.39. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,981 shares of company stock worth $346,176 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. Rogers Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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