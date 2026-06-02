Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of MU opened at $1,035.50 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $1,046.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $621.97.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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