Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 12,795 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Reuters article

Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Positive Sentiment: Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. TipRanks article

Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. Positive Sentiment: Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Reuters article

Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Motley Fool article

Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Negative Sentiment: Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. TipRanks article

Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. Negative Sentiment: BYD and NIO posted strong May sales and delivery figures, highlighting intensifying EV competition in China and abroad that could weigh on Tesla’s growth narrative. Benzinga article

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 381.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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