Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 15,881 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 237.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $222,143,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.13 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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