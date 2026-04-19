Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 361.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,234,000. Invested Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Invested Advisors now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $476.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $362.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.07 and a 12 month high of $584.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is $348.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.58.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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