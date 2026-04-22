Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $409.00 to $380.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $476.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $362.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.07 and a 1-year high of $584.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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