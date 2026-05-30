Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Roper Technologies worth $1,172,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 221,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $325.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $576.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.95.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

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Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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