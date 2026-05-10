Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.5% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $790,789,000 after purchasing an additional 610,089 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 896,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,907,000 after purchasing an additional 507,083 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 426,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $343.32 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $313.07 and a one year high of $584.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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