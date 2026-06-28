Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,584 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 46,994 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $50,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,172,099,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $828,821,000 after acquiring an additional 184,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $338.31 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $575.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.22.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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