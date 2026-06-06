Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Holdings Cut by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,140 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,756 shares of company stock worth $5,521,004. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.2%

Ross Stores stock opened at $230.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $237.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Key Ross Stores News

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Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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