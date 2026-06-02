Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,762,583 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,487,720,000 after purchasing an additional 180,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $868,360,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $605,704,000 after purchasing an additional 426,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,655,932 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $709,518,000 after purchasing an additional 252,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,045,346 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $616,470,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $224.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.22. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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