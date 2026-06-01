Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,517 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.49 and a 1-year high of $237.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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