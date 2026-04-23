Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $1.08 Billion Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906,722 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 16.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.42% of American Express worth $1,075,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.60 and a 200-day moving average of $344.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $17.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amex is showcasing new, exclusive card‑member experiences as the NFL’s Official Payments Partner at the 2026 NFL Draft — a marketing push designed to drive premium card engagement and spending. Read More.

Amex is showcasing new, exclusive card‑member experiences as the NFL’s Official Payments Partner at the 2026 NFL Draft — a marketing push designed to drive premium card engagement and spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Amex’s recent 16% dividend increase and rollout of AI‑driven payment tools (ACE Developer Kit, Amex Agent offerings), which support revenue and fee growth narratives. These product and capital‑return moves can underpin investor confidence. Read More.

Coverage highlights Amex’s recent 16% dividend increase and rollout of AI‑driven payment tools (ACE Developer Kit, Amex Agent offerings), which support revenue and fee growth narratives. These product and capital‑return moves can underpin investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long‑term endorsement from Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway is being highlighted in recent pieces, reinforcing a narrative of durable cash flows and shareholder returns that appeals to value and income investors. Read More.

Long‑term endorsement from Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway is being highlighted in recent pieces, reinforcing a narrative of durable cash flows and shareholder returns that appeals to value and income investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings season focus: Amex is reporting Q1 results (market attention ahead of the print), with previews pointing to premium card growth and solid spending trends but management flagging macro risks — results will likely move the stock. Read More.

Earnings season focus: Amex is reporting Q1 results (market attention ahead of the print), with previews pointing to premium card growth and solid spending trends but management flagging macro risks — results will likely move the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review recent commentary/transcript on card‑member spending, retention and credit performance for context on quarters just reported. Read More.

Investors can review recent commentary/transcript on card‑member spending, retention and credit performance for context on quarters just reported. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social programs (Amex Canada grant program) and broader positive press keep brand momentum steady but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Read More.

Corporate social programs (Amex Canada grant program) and broader positive press keep brand momentum steady but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut AXP’s price target from $375 to $325 and left a Neutral rating, citing an uncertain macro outlook — that reduces upside in consensus targets and adds near‑term pressure. Read More.

JPMorgan cut AXP’s price target from $375 to $325 and left a Neutral rating, citing an uncertain macro outlook — that reduces upside in consensus targets and adds near‑term pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus is clustered at Hold/Neutral with concerns about valuation vs. growth; the stock carries sensitivity to macro slowdown and travel/merchant spend trends, which explains recent YTD softness. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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