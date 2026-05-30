Rothschild Investment LLC Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 2,883.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,894 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 63,685 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC's holdings in ExlService were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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ExlService Stock Down 0.3%

ExlService stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $48.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on ExlService and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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