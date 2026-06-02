Rothschild Wealth LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $12,290,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $20,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $1,035.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $1,046.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $621.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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