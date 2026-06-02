Rothschild Wealth LLC Takes $689,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 738 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.4%

FIX stock opened at $1,783.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $465.05 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,699.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.69.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,969.33.

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About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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