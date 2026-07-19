Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 92,379 Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. Loar comprises approximately 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Loar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,218,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,879,000 after buying an additional 2,757,297 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Loar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,509,014 shares of the company's stock worth $201,031,000 after buying an additional 444,049 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loar by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,540 shares of the company's stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 711,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Loar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,119,505 shares of the company's stock worth $144,126,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Loar by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,955 shares of the company's stock worth $127,905,000 after buying an additional 288,095 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loar

Insider Activity at Loar

In related news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of Loar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $2,120,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,289,188.74. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loar Price Performance

LOAR opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Loar had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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