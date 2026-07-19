Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 38,085 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,937 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 38,085 shares during the period. PDF Solutions makes up 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of PDF Solutions worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Further Reading

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