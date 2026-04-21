Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,213 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,163 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Energy worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Liberty Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Liberty Energy's payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $250,059.84. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,978.72. This trade represents a 54.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 343,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,010. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

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