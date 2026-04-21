Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $253.56 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $220.72 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average of $281.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 60.27%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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