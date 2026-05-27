Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at $62,785,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,228.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,284.71. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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