Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $446.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.52 and a 200 day moving average of $358.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.90 and a 12-month high of $448.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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