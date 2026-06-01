Rovida Investment Management Ltd Has $11.72 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Rovida Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rovida Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

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About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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