Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,082 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of AST SpaceMobile worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.88. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $50.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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