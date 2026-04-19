Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $2,562,053.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,695,121.06. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 7.2%

RCL stock opened at $285.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $185.50 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $361.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $379.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Key Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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