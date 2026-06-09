Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,049 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,752,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,669,000 after purchasing an additional 920,042 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 750,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,515,000 after acquiring an additional 683,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $344.79.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.9%

RCL opened at $271.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $271.01 and its 200-day moving average is $283.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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