Royal Palms Capital LLC Invests $2.91 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Royal Palms Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.4% of Royal Palms Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 99,021 shares of company stock worth $9,617,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said the company wants to win new customers by focusing on wealth building rather than chasing meme coins or prediction markets, reinforcing a disciplined long-term growth strategy and suggesting the stock could deserve a higher valuation. Article Title

Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said the company wants to win new customers by focusing on wealth building rather than chasing meme coins or prediction markets, reinforcing a disciplined long-term growth strategy and suggesting the stock could deserve a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Another interview with CEO Rick Wurster highlighted plans to expand access to investing, which may support investor confidence in Schwab’s growth initiatives. Article Title

Another interview with CEO Rick Wurster highlighted plans to expand access to investing, which may support investor confidence in Schwab’s growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: A new article reviewed Charles Schwab’s valuation after its recent mixed share price performance, flagging short-term weakness but noting the stock remains reasonably valued on longer-term measures. Article Title

A new article reviewed Charles Schwab’s valuation after its recent mixed share price performance, flagging short-term weakness but noting the stock remains reasonably valued on longer-term measures. Neutral Sentiment: Several golf-related stories used the Charles Schwab name for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which boosts brand visibility but does not directly change the company’s financial outlook. Article Title

Several golf-related stories used the Charles Schwab name for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which boosts brand visibility but does not directly change the company’s financial outlook. Negative Sentiment: No major earnings or deal news was reported in these articles, so the recent pullback appears more tied to broader trading pressure and valuation concerns than to a specific company setback.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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