Royal Palms Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Royal Palms Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,980 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Intel comprises 3.2% of Royal Palms Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. What's Going On With Intel Stock Tuesday?

Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. “Risk Production Phase By 2028”: Intel Stock NASDAQ: INTC Gains as 14A Gets Closer

Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks rallied broadly, with Intel moving higher alongside peers like AMD and Micron as investors rotated back into AI and semiconductor names. Why Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, other AI stocks are surging sharply on Tuesday

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $620.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here