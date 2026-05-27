Royal Palms Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Royal Palms Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Texas Instruments comprises 3.2% of Royal Palms Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $324.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $326.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised Texas Instruments’ price target to $370 from $320 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target hike

Bank of America raised Texas Instruments’ price target to $370 from $320 and kept a rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research upgraded TXN to Buy from Neutral and set a $400 target, citing rising power needs at data centers and increasing electrical intensity per rack as a long-term demand driver. Yahoo Finance article on Seaport Research upgrade

Seaport Research upgraded TXN to from Neutral and set a $400 target, citing rising power needs at data centers and increasing electrical intensity per rack as a long-term demand driver. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks broadly strengthened on optimism in the AI/chip space, which is helping lift sentiment around Texas Instruments and other analog chip names. Yahoo Finance article on semiconductor rally

Semiconductor stocks broadly strengthened on optimism in the AI/chip space, which is helping lift sentiment around Texas Instruments and other analog chip names. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been featured in bullish articles pointing to it as a potential opportunity alongside peers such as Micron, Microchip, and ON Semiconductor, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Yahoo Finance article mentioning TXN as an opportunity

Texas Instruments has also been featured in bullish articles pointing to it as a potential opportunity alongside peers such as Micron, Microchip, and ON Semiconductor, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market gains tied to U.S.-Iran peace optimism are supporting risk appetite and may be adding a small tailwind to TXN, but this is a market-wide move rather than company-specific news. Barchart article on market optimism

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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