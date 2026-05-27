Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,532 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of ATI worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,329 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 7,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter.

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ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $171.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 277,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,647.23. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

View Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

See Also

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