Royce & Associates LP Invests $594,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,541 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 765,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $8,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $523,365,000 after purchasing an additional 246,876 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Enphase Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen doubled its price target on Enphase Energy to $70, reflecting improved valuation expectations and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Read More

TD Cowen doubled its price target on Enphase Energy to $70, reflecting improved valuation expectations and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Enphase was highlighted in articles about solar and clean-energy leaders, keeping the company visible to investors focused on the renewable-energy theme. Read More

Enphase was highlighted in articles about solar and clean-energy leaders, keeping the company visible to investors focused on the renewable-energy theme. Positive Sentiment: News that PowerBridge expanded its energy portfolio through an Enphase patent acquisition may reinforce the value of Enphase’s intellectual property. Read More

News that PowerBridge expanded its energy portfolio through an Enphase patent acquisition may reinforce the value of Enphase’s intellectual property. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary focused on Enphase as an AI-infrastructure-related idea, but one Seeking Alpha piece argued that narrative may not amount to much, making the thesis uncertain. Read More

Some commentary focused on Enphase as an AI-infrastructure-related idea, but one Seeking Alpha piece argued that narrative may not amount to much, making the thesis uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted Enphase has risen sharply since its last earnings report, but the article was mainly a performance update rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Read More

Zacks noted Enphase has risen sharply since its last earnings report, but the article was mainly a performance update rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading commentary flagged Enphase as potentially overextended and possibly in a short squeeze, which can increase the risk of a pullback if momentum fades. Read More

Bearish trading commentary flagged Enphase as potentially overextended and possibly in a short squeeze, which can increase the risk of a pullback if momentum fades. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed out that short interest had jumped in May, adding to volatility risk even though the reported figures were unusual. Read More

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,645,632 shares in the company, valued at $111,080,160. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $32,473.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $678,314.58. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Enphase Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enphase Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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