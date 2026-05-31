Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,583 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,989 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the technology company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,954,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,845. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $561,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,744.38. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,806. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $89.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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