Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. $DHX

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,754 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,967,182 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.37% of DHI Group worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 258.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 122.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DHI Group news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 193,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $425,347.77. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI Group Price Performance

DHI Group stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $152.28 million, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DHI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI Group

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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