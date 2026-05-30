Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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