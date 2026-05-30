Royce & Associates LP Sells 37,003 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,003 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Life Time Group worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LTH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,100,829 shares of company stock worth $717,806,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

See Also

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