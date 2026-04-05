RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 770,968 NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 770,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of NuScale Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NuScale Power by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,793 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. NuScale Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,429,959.96. This trade represents a 41.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $271,247.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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