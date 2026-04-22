RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,514 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.63 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.61.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and stronger outlook — RTX reported adjusted EPS $1.78 (vs. ~$1.52 est.) and revenue of $22.08B; management raised 2026 profit and sales guidance, underpinning the bullish case on defense aftermarket and travel recovery. RTX tops estimates, raises outlook

Q1 beat and stronger outlook — RTX reported adjusted EPS $1.78 (vs. ~$1.52 est.) and revenue of $22.08B; management raised 2026 profit and sales guidance, underpinning the bullish case on defense aftermarket and travel recovery. Positive Sentiment: Defense demand and contract wins — ongoing strong demand for munitions/electronics and a $213.39M Navy contract modification add near-term revenue visibility and support backlog strength. RTX subsidiary wins Navy contract

Defense demand and contract wins — ongoing strong demand for munitions/electronics and a $213.39M Navy contract modification add near-term revenue visibility and support backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Industrial investment and capacity expansion — Pratt & Whitney is investing >$100M to expand MRO capacity in the U.S., and opened a new manufacturing site in Morocco, which should support long-term engine production and aftermarket growth. Pratt & Whitney invests $100M

Industrial investment and capacity expansion — Pratt & Whitney is investing >$100M to expand MRO capacity in the U.S., and opened a new manufacturing site in Morocco, which should support long-term engine production and aftermarket growth. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and consensus context — transcripts and analyst write-ups highlight a healthy backlog and segment-level strength but investors are focused on guidance details and margin drivers for the rest of the year. Earnings call transcript

Earnings call and consensus context — transcripts and analyst write-ups highlight a healthy backlog and segment-level strength but investors are focused on guidance details and margin drivers for the rest of the year. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance slightly below estimates — the company’s FY revenue midpoint came in a touch under consensus, which appears to be the main reason shares weakened after an initial pop; investors punished the mixed-message of strong profits but a conservative revenue outlook. Why RTX Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Revenue guidance slightly below estimates — the company’s FY revenue midpoint came in a touch under consensus, which appears to be the main reason shares weakened after an initial pop; investors punished the mixed-message of strong profits but a conservative revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/tariff and program risks — commentary flagged tariff concerns, execution risk and program-specific setbacks (including a scrapped Air Force ground-control program) that add near-term uncertainty to margins and timing. Tariff concerns weigh on shares

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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