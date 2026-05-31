RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,963 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,556 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 3.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $62,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:RTX opened at $179.16 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $188.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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