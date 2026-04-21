RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,745 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in RTX were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RTX by 27.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 846,656 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,649,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,313,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.63 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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