RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,308 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 3.5% of Welch Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Welch Group LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $91,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,543,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,543,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,278,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $195.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.63 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.61.

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RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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