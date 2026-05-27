RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 239.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,150 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in RTX were worth $71,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.75.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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