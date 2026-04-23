Ruffer LLP Acquires New Holdings in Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.17% of Power Solutions International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Power Solutions International by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 328,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 122,672 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Power Solutions International by 102.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Power Solutions International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Power Solutions International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Power Solutions International by 47.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSIX shares. Loop Capital set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Power Solutions International from $110.51 to $92.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Solutions International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Power Solutions International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.95.

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Power Solutions International Stock Up 11.7%

Power Solutions International stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.19. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

Key Headlines Impacting Power Solutions International

Here are the key news stories impacting Power Solutions International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential recovery opportunity for affected shareholders — if a lead plaintiff is appointed and the suit is successful, class members could receive recoveries, which may provide some downside protection for retail holders. ROSEN Law Firm Notice

Potential recovery opportunity for affected shareholders — if a lead plaintiff is appointed and the suit is successful, class members could receive recoveries, which may provide some downside protection for retail holders. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms have issued deadline alerts emphasizing the May 19, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline — this is procedural (encouraging potential lead plaintiffs to step forward) rather than new substantive allegations. Investors should note the class period and deadline to assess potential exposure. Levi & Korsinsky Alert

Multiple firms have issued deadline alerts emphasizing the May 19, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline — this is procedural (encouraging potential lead plaintiffs to step forward) rather than new substantive allegations. Investors should note the class period and deadline to assess potential exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Newsflow is concentrated in law-firm notices (Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, Gross, Rosen, etc.), so the immediate market impact may reflect headline attention rather than new company disclosures. Investors should watch for company statements, SEC inquiries, or filings that provide substance. Robbins LLP Notice

Newsflow is concentrated in law-firm notices (Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, Gross, Rosen, etc.), so the immediate market impact may reflect headline attention rather than new company disclosures. Investors should watch for company statements, SEC inquiries, or filings that provide substance. Negative Sentiment: Formal class-action filing alleges securities fraud and investor harm tied to alleged misrepresentations — this raises legal risk, potential future remediation or settlement costs, and management distraction, all of which can be negative for PSIX’s valuation. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Filing

Formal class-action filing alleges securities fraud and investor harm tied to alleged misrepresentations — this raises legal risk, potential future remediation or settlement costs, and management distraction, all of which can be negative for PSIX’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms pursuing the same class increases probability of consolidated litigation and contested lead-plaintiff proceedings, which can prolong uncertainty and increase defense costs. Monitor court dockets for consolidation, motions, and any company disclosures. Faruqi & Faruqi Deadline Alert

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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