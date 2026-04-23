Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 128,478 Old National Bancorp $ONB

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,478 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,207 shares of the bank's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 238,520 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,912 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,055 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $702.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $706.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,438 shares in the company, valued at $511,971.90. This trade represents a 59.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Old National Bancorp this week:

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp NASDAQ: ONB is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

See Also

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