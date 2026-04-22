Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 423,474 Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 423,474 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.26% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 133.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

PBI stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is 43.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $444,697.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,344.52. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brent D. Rosenthal acquired 4,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,980. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,352,655. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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