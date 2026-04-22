Free Trial
â†’ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 423,474 Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Pitney Bowes logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ruffer LLP acquired 423,474 shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter—about 0.26% of the company—valued at roughly $4.48 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has an average rating of "Hold" with a consensus price target of $11.25, while PBI trades near $14.59 (1‑year high $14.87), indicating the market price is above analysts' average target.
  • Pitney Bowes beat Q earnings estimates with $0.45 EPS versus $0.38 consensus but saw revenue decline 7.5% YoY, set FY2026 guidance of $1.40–$1.60 EPS, pays a $0.09 quarterly dividend (2.5% yield), and insiders (including the CEO) have recently sold shares.
  • Interested in Pitney Bowes? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 423,474 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.26% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 133.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

PBI stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is 43.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $444,697.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,344.52. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brent D. Rosenthal acquired 4,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,980. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,352,655. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pitney Bowes Right Now?

Before you consider Pitney Bowes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pitney Bowes wasn't on the list.

While Pitney Bowes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What Smart Money Is Doing While Everyone Chases SpaceX
What Smart Money Is Doing While Everyone Chases SpaceX
From Americas Gold Company (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines